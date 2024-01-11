‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ drive to commence on January 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

The Congress today announced that the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign would be launched in the state from January 15. The party would reach every home to showcase the party’s policies and the failures of the government. The decision was taken at a state-level meeting, presided over by state incharge Deepak Babaria. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party president Udai Bhan and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Babaria said the party was working in election mode. “Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is going to start on January 14. The very next day, a new campaign will be started by the Haryana Congress,” he said.

“Jan Aakrosh rallies are being held continuously by the party, which are getting tremendous support from the public. Now, one-to-one communication will be established with voters through the ‘Har Ghar Congress’ campaign,” he said. Hooda claimed that the “wind of change in favour of the Congress can be felt in Haryana”.

