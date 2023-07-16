Gharaunda MLA takes stock of situation in flood-hit villages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 15

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan on Saturday visited various flood-hit villages as well as the areas where the threat of flood looms.

The MLA helped the residents in filling sand bags, which were being placed along the Yamuna to prevent flood-like situation. Besides, he reviewed the status of various drains and nullahs and directed the officials to get them cleaned so that there would be no obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna water if the water level rises further.

