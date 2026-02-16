Ghost paddy procurement in Karnal: Fake gate passes issued from outside mandi

A police probe into the alleged ghost procurement of paddy during the 2025-26 procurement season has revealed that hundreds of fake gate passes were generated from outside the Karnal grain market, with some reportedly issued using the internet connection of a local restaurant.

Advertisement

Investigators found that bogus gate passes were created to falsely reflect the arrival and procurement of paddy at the mandi, leading to substantial financial losses to the government. Police teams are now examining IP addresses, login credentials and digital devices used to generate the passes to trace the network behind the fraud.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said the police were questioning arhtiyas, millers and individuals whose internet connections were allegedly used to issue gate passes from outside the market premises. “We are investigating all the angles and verifying the issuance of gate passes,” he said, adding that anyone found involved in paddy procurement fraud would not be spared.

Advertisement

“We have sufficient digital evidence in this case. The IP addresses, login details, devices used to generate gate passes and the internet connections through which the entries were made are all being technically examined. Every digital footprint leaves a trail, and we are mapping that trail to identify the persons responsible. The cyber and technical teams are working on this evidence. Anyone found misusing the online procurement system will face strict action,” said SP Bijarniya.

The irregularities surfaced during a physical verification drive at the Karnal grain market, which found that large quantities of paddy shown as procured in official records had never actually reached the mandi.

Advertisement

An FIR was initially registered at City Police Station against then Karnal Market Committee Secretary Asha Rani and three other employees under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged gross irregularities, including issuance of fake gate passes, bogus mandi entries and procurement shown outside the market yard. As the investigation expanded, more officials, arhtiyas and rice millers came under scrutiny.

In the latest development, police arrested two more arhtiyas — Mahabir and Subhash Chand — for allegedly showing fake arrival and sale of paddy. The duo is accused of fraudulently reflecting nearly 800 quintals of paddy as procured in the mandi. Around Rs 1.30 lakh was recovered from them during the investigation. Police suspect that the actual procurement shown by the accused may exceed 1,500 quintals.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Apart from this FIR, five other cases have been registered in the district relating to the scam. Dedicated police teams are probing all six cases, scrutinising digital evidence and financial transactions to ascertain the full scale of the fraud.