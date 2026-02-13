‘Ghost paddy’ scam: Two more arhtiyas arrested in Karnal

The Karnal police have arrested two more arhtiyas in connection with the alleged “ghost paddy procurement” scam in the local grain market, where fake arrivals and sales were shown in official records, causing financial loss to the government.

The accused, identified as Mahabir and Subhash Chand, allegedly showed nearly 800 quintals of paddy as procured in the Karnal mandi without any actual arrival of the crop. During investigation, the police recovered around Rs 1.30 lakh from them.

Their role surfaced after investigators linked records to a farmer from Panipat who denied having sold his produce in Karnal, despite procurement being shown in his name.

“We have arrested two arhtiyas in connection with fake procurement of paddy in Karnal grain market. They have been produced in the court, which has sent them to judicial custody,” said DSP Rajiv Kumar, who is leading the probe. He added that statements of other farmers were also being recorded.

Police suspect the volume of fake procurement by the duo could exceed 1,500 quintals. Investigation has indicated that rice sourced from other states for a miller — who was arrested earlier — was adjusted in official records through bogus mandi entries to legitimise the stock.

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said the investigation was being carried out on priority. “We are investigating all six FIRs registered so far. Nobody found involved in this scam will be spared,” he said.

Sources claimed that several other arhtiyas and rice millers were under the scanner.

The City police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing issuance of fake gate passes, bogus mandi entries and procurement shown outside the market yard.

The scam came to light during a physical verification drive that found large quantities of paddy reflected in official records had never reached the mandi.