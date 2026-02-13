DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / ‘Ghost paddy’ scam: Two more arhtiyas arrested in Karnal

‘Ghost paddy’ scam: Two more arhtiyas arrested in Karnal

800 quintals shown on paper; Rs 1.30 lakh recovered

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workers dry paddy crop at Bhagtanwala Grain Market in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The Karnal police have arrested two more arhtiyas in connection with the alleged “ghost paddy procurement” scam in the local grain market, where fake arrivals and sales were shown in official records, causing financial loss to the government.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Mahabir and Subhash Chand, allegedly showed nearly 800 quintals of paddy as procured in the Karnal mandi without any actual arrival of the crop. During investigation, the police recovered around Rs 1.30 lakh from them.

Advertisement

Their role surfaced after investigators linked records to a farmer from Panipat who denied having sold his produce in Karnal, despite procurement being shown in his name.

Advertisement

“We have arrested two arhtiyas in connection with fake procurement of paddy in Karnal grain market. They have been produced in the court, which has sent them to judicial custody,” said DSP Rajiv Kumar, who is leading the probe. He added that statements of other farmers were also being recorded.

Police suspect the volume of fake procurement by the duo could exceed 1,500 quintals. Investigation has indicated that rice sourced from other states for a miller — who was arrested earlier — was adjusted in official records through bogus mandi entries to legitimise the stock.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said the investigation was being carried out on priority. “We are investigating all six FIRs registered so far. Nobody found involved in this scam will be spared,” he said.

Sources claimed that several other arhtiyas and rice millers were under the scanner.

The City police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing issuance of fake gate passes, bogus mandi entries and procurement shown outside the market yard.

The scam came to light during a physical verification drive that found large quantities of paddy reflected in official records had never reached the mandi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts