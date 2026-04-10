Ghost parking: Months after grand launch, Gurugram facility still locked

Despite a high-profile inauguration by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini three months ago, the Rs 55.20-crore multilevel parking facility at Sohna Chowk remains locked, turning what was envisioned as a solution to Sadar Bazar’s chronic congestion into a symbol of administrative delay.

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The project was inaugurated at a pompous rally organised by MLA Mukesh Sharma. However, the six-storey structure stands unused, frustrating commuters and shopkeepers who continue to grapple with severe traffic congestion in the bustling market area.

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Constructed to ease parking woes, the facility has the capacity to accommodate 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers. It also includes commercial shops on the ground and first floors, intended to generate revenue for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Despite these features, the building remains a “ghost structure,” with vehicles still parked haphazardly along Railway Road and surrounding lanes, worsening traffic snarls.

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Officials attribute the delay to repeated failures in appointing a private agency for the operation and maintenance of the facility. The MCG’s engineering wing has floated tenders four times, but each attempt failed to attract eligible bidders.

The primary hurdle has been the stringent eligibility criteria, which required prior experience in managing multilevel parking facilities — a requirement that excluded many potential local agencies.

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Acknowledging the impasse, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation is now moving to relax these conditions to attract more bidders.

“We have seen four rounds of tendering without success because we haven’t received any bidders with specific experience in running multilevel parking facilities,” Dahiya said. “To resolve this, we are recommending a change in the Request for Proposal (RFP) to allow bidders with experience in managing surface-level parking. By simplifying these conditions, we aim to attract more agencies and finally open the facility to the public.”

Residents have termed the delay inexcusable, especially considering the substantial public investment and the nearly four years taken to complete the project. With the proposed relaxation in bidding norms, the MCG now hopes to appoint a maintenance agency within the next month and make the facility operational.