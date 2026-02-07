DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Ghost procurement case: Accused sent to police custody

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
karnal, Updated At : 08:26 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Representational photo
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the alleged paddy procurement scam during the paddy procurement season 2025-26 has produced all the five arrested accused in the court on Saturday. The court granted two-days police remand for four of them and one-day for the fifth accused.

The police suspect involvement of others in this alleged scam involving multi-crores.

The SIT under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kaanchi Singhal arrested Davinder Kumar, Inspector, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, posted at Taraori, Randhir Singh, Inspector of the same department, posted at Indri, Parmod Kumar, Manager HAFED, Assandh, Darshan Singh, Manager, HAFED, Nissing grain market, and Pardeep, Technical Assistant, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, posted at Indri grain market for allegedly issuing bogus gate passes, which resulted in ‘ghost paddy procurement’.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. The involvement of other linkages in this case is being investigated,” said the ASP Singhal.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya said: “The findings so far suggest it was a well-planned nexus. Every person found involved, irrespective of position and influence, will not be spared and action will be taken as per law.” He added that the SIT was examining procurement records, gate passes and financial transactions to identify the full chain of the scam.

