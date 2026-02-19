DT
Home / Haryana / Ghost procurement of paddy: Gharaunda Market Committee Secretary arrested

Ghost procurement of paddy: Gharaunda Market Committee Secretary arrested

With this latest arrest, the number of officials, employees, millers, and arhtiyas either arrested or brought under investigation has risen to 26 in all six FIRs registered so far in connection with the alleged scam.

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:05 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Representational photo
In yet another major development in the alleged paddy procurement scam during the 2025–26 season in Karnal district, the Karnal Police have arrested another official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board for allegedly issuing fake gate passes.

The accused has been identified as Chander Prakash, Secretary of the Gharaunda Market Committee. He was arrested in connection with an FIR registered at Taraori police station. He will be produced in court today, from where the police will try to take him on police remand to determine the involvement of others in this case, police officials said.

Confirming the arrest, Narender Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the Gharaunda Market Committee Secretary had been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “We are investigating all six FIRs registered so far from every possible angle. Anyone found involved in the scam will not be spared,” he said.

With this latest arrest, the number of officials, employees, millers, and arhtiyas either arrested or brought under investigation has risen to 26 in all six FIRs registered so far in connection with the alleged scam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SIT constituted to probe the matter under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Kaanchi Singhal had arrested four officials, including Asha Rani, former Secretary of the Karnal Market Committee; Krishan Dhankar, Secretary of the Assandh Market Committee; Deepak Suhag, Secretary of the Market Committee Jundla; and Anil Kumar, former District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Karnal. They were produced before different local courts and were taken on police remand. Krishan Dhankar was granted a three-day remand, Asha Rani and Deepak Suhag were sent on two-day remand each, while Anil Kumar was remanded for one day.

