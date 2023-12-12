Gifts presented to CM on sale at Saras mela

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The OSD to Haryana CM, Bhupeshwar Dayal, stated that during the International Gita Mahotsav, tourists would have the opportunity to purchase gifts presented to the Chief Minister during various programmes. The gifts would be kept at stall numbers 13 and 14 and would be the centre of attraction at the Saras mela.

The money generated from the sale of the gifts would be used to support the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other public welfare programmes.

He said the CM had initiated the Mukhyamantri Uphaar Yojana for societal welfare. In the initial phase of the scheme in January, people had contributed over Rs 1.14 crore for 51 gifts.