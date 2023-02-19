Girl accuses father of molestation

Gurugram, February 18
A girl, studying in Class VIII, today accused her father of molesting and threatening to kill her. According to the complaint filed by the girl, the father touched her inappropriately and threatened to kill her on Wednesday.
The police said, the accused is the owner of an export company. Following the complaint an FIR was registered against the father under Section 8 of POCSO Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.
