Girl awards' entry deadline extended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Haryana Women and Child Development Department will honour the girls excelling in diverse fields such as sports, cultural activities, social service, media, literature, and bravery on the National Girl Child Day. The last date for submitting the application has been extended from November 1 to November 30.

A total of 86 awards will be conferred on the state level, out of which 47 awardees will be given Rs 11,000 each while the rest 39 will be presented awards.

An official spokesperson said girls with great achievement record could submit their applications in the Women and Child Development Department offices until November 30.