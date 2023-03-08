Girl dies as hi-tension power cable falls on her

Mahendragarh: A minor girl, identified as Mahak, died on the spot and three others suffered serious burn injuries when a high-tension power cable broke and fell on them at Mandi village in the Narnaul area of the district on Tuesday.The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Narnaul. The mishap took place when a large number of people were attending the lighting of the "holika" pyre. It was believed that the high-tension line passing over the pyre melted due to the heat of the flames coming out of the pyre.
