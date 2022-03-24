Girl dies by suicide, six booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 23

The police have booked a case against six persons in connection with an incident of suicide by a 18-year-old girl in the NIT area here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the action came in response to a complaint lodged by a kin of the victim, who alleged that the girl had ended her life after lewd comments was passed against her recently. He said the matter was beingsupervised by Dalbir Singh, ACP, Mujesar area and the arrest of the accused who are yet to be identified was expected soon. He said a police team and medical experts led by the ACP visited the site of the incident and collected some evidence. Some of the evidence has been sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Besides the imposition of the sections related to abatement to suicide, the accused have also been booked under the provisions of the SC/ ST Act. A probe into the case has been launched, said the police official.