Girl ends life in Rewari school, teacher booked

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 11

A 17-year-old girl student of Class XII allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in a classroom at a government school in Majra Sheoraj village here today. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which she blamed a schoolteacher for the extreme step.

The incident came to the fore when some students spotted her body hanging in the classroom and informed the teachers.

As per the victim’s family, she wanted to change a subject, but the accused teacher was building pressure on her for not doing so.

Sources said the incident took place at noon, but a case was registered in the evening. “A case under Section 305 (abetment to suicide of child) has been registered against the teacher, Sunil Kumar, on the complaint of the deceased’s father in this respect. Postmortem will be conducted tomorrow,” said Sanjay Singh, SHO, Model Town police station.

#Rewari