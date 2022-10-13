Girl harassed on phone, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 12

A Class IX girl student of a renowned private school was allegedly harassed by an unknown caller and others over a phone call. They not only abused her and used foul language but also threatened to abduct her. Following the complaint filed by the father of the girl, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station on Tuesday night, said the police.

The police suspect the involvement of classmates at school in the threatening call. The main accused could be a senior class student, said a senior investigating officer.

According to the complaint filed by the father of a 14-year-old girl, it was on Monday at 7.15 pm when his daughter received a call on her mobile from an unknown mobile number. The caller along with some others was abusing her and also threatened to kidnap her.

“Scared after the call, my daughter told me about what happened on the call. I immediately rushed to the police with my daughter. I am afraid to send her to school now. I want strict action against the accused”, said the father in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified accused under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

