Girl hurt as truck overturns on three-wheeler in Faridabad

Faridabad, September 2

A 12-year-old minor girl student was injured after a truck fell on its side hitting a three-wheeler carrying some students in the NIT area of the city this noon.

The police said the accident took place when a truck carrying some heavy machinery took a turn and lost balance. It fell on its side. It is claimed that an auto-rickshaw carrying four minor girl students got buried partially as the truck overturned on its side.

The mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw. Tribune photo

While one of the girl students identified as Chandni (12), a resident of Ram Nagar locality, got injured, three other students escaped with bruises. The residents rushed to rescue them. Kiran, a kin of the injured student, said the girl who was taken to the Civil Hospital had been shifted to a private hospital. The police have booked a case against the driver of the vehicle. — TNS

Victim’s condition stable

The girl who was taken to the Civil Hospital had been shifted to a private hospital with injuries on the head and hands

The injured girl’s condition was reported to be stable

