Girl killed, boy feared drowned as car plunges into SYL canal in Kurukshetra

A girl was killed while a boy has feared drowned after a car plunged into SYL canal near Jyotisar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

After getting information, police officials and divers reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

During the operation, the car was fished out and the girl’s body was found in the car, while a search operation was launched to trace the boy.

The deceased was identified as Arushi, a resident of Pehowa, while the missing youth was identified as Varun Singla of Pehowa. The body was shifted to the LNJP District Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Diver Pargat Singh said, “We were told that a speeding car has fallen into a canal, following which a search operation was launched. The car was fished out and the girl’s body was in the car. As per the eyewitnesses the car was driven by the boy, after the car plunged into the canal, the boy came out of the car but he was swept away by the water. Efforts are being made to trace the boy.”

In-charge Jyotisar Police Post Sandeep Kumar said, “The body of the girl was retrieved from the car and has been shifted for a postmortem examination. The girl was a student of Kurukshetra University and the family has been informed. On the basis of the documents found in the car, Varun’s father was contacted and he has identified the car. As per the father, his son had gone for shopping in the car, however, he expressed his unawareness about the girl. Further investigation in the case is underway. Varun was pursuing BBA from Chandigarh and efforts are being made to trace him.”