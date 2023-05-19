Girl killed for honour in Panipat village, 4 family members held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 18

A family allegedly killed their daughter, aged around 17, for eloping with a boy of another community and cremated the body at night to destroy evidence. The incident took place at Ujha village on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, cops registered a case in this regard under Sections 302, 120-B, 201 of the IPC against the father, grandfather, grandmother and an uncle of the girl.

ASP Mayank Mishra said all four accused, Krishan, grandfather Rameshwar, grandmother Sona and her uncle Karampal, alias Sonu, had been arrested.

The girl had eloped with a boy of Pardhana village on March 23. Following the complaint of her father, a case had been registered, the ASP said.

Following this, the duo was located by the police and produced before court, which sent the boy to judicial custody and the girl to a shelter home. But the girl’s family members took her to her aunt’s home in Jind and strangled her to death for their honour, the ASP said.

After murdering the girl, the family took her body in a car to the cremation ground and cremated the body. The members also burnt the “dupatta” by which they had strangled her to death, ASP Mayank Mishra said. Meanwhile, the police had doubts in the matter, as the girl’s family was claiming that she had died by committing suicide by consuming poison.

When cops grilled the family members, they admitted to committing the crime. They had thrown the ashes and mortal remains of the girl into the Yamuna, the ASP said.

A forensic team also inspected the spot and seized the girl’s ashes for examination. All accused were produced in the court on Thursday, which remanded them in police and judicial custody, the ASP said. The police also came to know that there had been no condolence meetings or religious ceremonies at the girl’s home after she was cremated, added Mishra.