Girl missing from Yamunanagar found dead in Amritsar

Yamunanagar, August 12
The three-year-old girl who was missing from the Kuldeep Nagar area of Yamunanagar was found dead from near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.
The girl, identified as Divjot Kaur (3), along with her elder brother Harkirat Singh, was missing since August 9 from her home. Her father Kulwinder Singh of Kuldeep Nagar, Yamunanagar had lodged a complaint against his wife Mahinder Kaur, alleging that she took both the kids out of home on his two-wheeler without informing him at about 10 am on August 9.
The Amritsar police launched a search operation for a suspect woman who was caught on CCTV camera installed at the Golden Temple complex, with the deceased girl in her lap.
