Girl molested in Ambala hospital, radiographer arrested

A radiographer at Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police said.

According to the police, the girl had gone with her elder sister to the radiology department for a chest X-ray when the alleged incident occurred.

After coming out of the X-ray room, the girl informed her sister about the incident. Following this, the sister confronted the accused, leading to commotion in the hospital.

SHO Cantonment police station Surender Sidhu said a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

He added that information has been received about similar allegations against the accused in the past, and the police are verifying his previous record.