Girl raped at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 25

The police have booked three minor boys for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl several times in the Kharkhoda area of the district.

The matter came to light after the girl got pregnant. In her complaint, the minor said the suspects used to regularly visit her uncle’s shop, where she would go to assist him after school. She alleged that during April and May, one of the boys took her to a park and raped her, and threatened to kill her siblings if she informed anyone about the crime.

Following this, another suspect caught her forcibly and raped her in a vacant plot. Later, the third suspect raped her at his home. The minor further alleged that the three boys raped her several times. After the girl complained of abdominal pain on Friday, her sister took her to the hospital, where doctors informed them about her pregnancy.

Kharkhoda SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar said the women police is investigating the matter.

