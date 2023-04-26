Girl strangled to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 25

The police have arrested a person, who allegedly strangulated a 19-year-old girl to death, after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. The accused has been identified as Gaurav alias Divanshu of Madhu Colony, Yamunanagar.

Kamaljeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Yamunanagar, said the accused would be produced in the court on Wednesday.

According to information, the decomposed body of the girl was recovered from an empty plot in Sector 17 of Jagadhri on April 23. The girl had gone missing on April 17 after which her family members lodged a missing complaint.

DSP said that the accused knew the girl for the past three years and was pressurising her to marry him. The family members of the deceased had earlier also filed a molestation case against him, which was pending in the court. The accused used workes at a Yamunanagar restaurant.