Girl students protest over poor food quality in hostel at Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 11

Alleging poor food quality and detection of worms in food being served to them at hostel, a large number of girl students protested at Kurukshetra University today.

As per information, one of the students in girls’ hostel detected a worm in the food and captured a video and pictures of it, following which students showed resentment towards the quality of food being served at hostels. The girls demanded action against the mess contractor.

The students alleged that even before worms had been detected and matter was raised with the higher authorities, but to no avail. Their complaints were not taken seriously and they were forced to eat poor quality food, they added.

After being informed, the KU authorities reached the hostel premises to meet the students and managed to pacify the students. An official assured inquiry into the matter and that strict action would be taken as per the findings of the inquiry report.

A committee has been formed and samples of the food have been sent to lab for examination. About 200 students were being served food in that mess.

Registrar Sanjeev Sharma said following the complaint, an inquiry had been initiated and the mess was closed for the time being. Alternative arrangements for the students in another mess were being made, he added.