Home / Haryana / Girls outperform boys by 7.55% in Class XII results

Girls outperform boys by 7.55% in Class XII results

Pass percentage for regular students 85.66
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 14, 2025 IST
Girls outshone boys by a margin of 7.55 per cent in the Class XII senior secondary regular and open school exams. The pass percentage for regular students is 85.66, while that for students who reappeared (private students) stands at 63.21. The pass percentage for students in the ‘open school’ category is 36.35.

Board Chairman Pawan Kumar and Secretary Munish Nagpal announced the results at a joint press conference in Bhiwani today.

Officials informed that among 97,561 female candidates, 87,227 passed, recording a pass percentage of 89.41. Of 96,267 male candidates, 78,804 passed, with a pass percentage of 81.86. Thus, girls outperformed boys by a difference of 7.55 per cent.

Board Vice-Chairman Satish Kumar stated that the pass percentage for private senior secondary candidates was 63.21 per cent. A total of 3,419 candidates appeared for the exam, and 2,161 passed.

The results for the senior secondary open school annual exams (fresh and re-appear) have also been declared. In the ‘open school’ (fresh) category, the pass percentage is 36.35, with 14,144 students appearing and 5,141 passing.

Candidates can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets online within 20 days from the date of the result.

