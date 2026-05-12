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Home / Haryana / Girls outshine boys yet again in Haryana 10+2 board exams 2026

Girls outshine boys yet again in Haryana 10+2 board exams 2026

Overall pass percentage stands at 84.67 per cent; Charkhi Dadri tops, Nuh ranks lowest

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:47 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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BSEH Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar. Tribune photo.
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Girls once again outperformed boys in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Annual Examination-2026 conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), with the overall pass percentage recorded at 84.67 percent.

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Chairman of the board, Pawan Kumar, informed that a total of 2,42,856 candidates appeared for the examination this year, out of which 2,05,618 students passed.

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Girls registered a pass percentage of 87.97 per cent, while boys recorded 81.45 percent. Rural students also performed better than their urban counterparts.

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Dr Kumar said that among all districts, Charkhi Dadri secured the top position in Haryana, while Nuh remained at the bottom of the performance table.

Sharing category-wise data, he said private schools achieved a pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, whereas government schools recorded 82.44 per cent results.

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