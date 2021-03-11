Sonepat: Girls protest against quality of food in hostel

Sonepat, April 29
Hostel students of Hindu Girls College staged a dharna on Friday in front of principal’s office protesting poor quality of food.
The protesting girls said around 350 students reside in the hostel and pay Rs 3,000 per month for mess facility. Many girls have fallen ill after eating the food. Even clean water was also not being provided, they added.
After getting information about the protest, Gannaur SDM Surender Doon reached the college and tried to placate them. He also inspected the hostel mess. Dr Neeta Mittal, Principal of the college said complaints regarding quality of food would be looked into.
