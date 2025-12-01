Gita can transform anyone into asset for society, says Ex-minister Aseem Goel

Former Minister of State Aseem Goel today said that the teachings of the Gita led one towards becoming an asset to society rather than a burden.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of district-level Gita Mahotsav celebrations in Ambala City.

The BJP leader said, “The Bhagavad Gita is our society’s heritage, we have to connect with it and spread its the divine message to every person. The completeness of life is found in this scripture, with each verse reflecting it. The Gita Jayanti festival is being celebrated from the district to the state level, while the international level Mahotsav is being held in Kurukshetra. It is heart warming to see Bhagavad Gita has now gained global recognition.”

“Gita is for the entire humanity and the heads of state and renowned figures around the world have recognised the power of its message. The Bhagavad Gita has 700 verses and 18 chapters. If a person assimilates even one verse into their life, they can make it pure and happy. It inspires us to become a social asset. The Bhagavad Gita is a social asset, and we must connect with the Bhagavad Gita and spread its message to everyone,” Goel said.

On this occasion, the former Minister of State also inspected the stalls displaying the schemes of various departments and asked the staff present to provide complete information about the facilities and benefits being offered by the department to everyone visiting.