Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra today

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 18

The holy city is set to host the cultural and art extravaganza “International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022” at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra from tomorrow.

The main cultural events will be organised from November 29 to December 4

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the Mahotsav on November 29

No entry for heavy vehicles from 10 am to 10 pm in Kurukshetra city, barring emergency vehicles

The IGM will be inaugurated with a saras and craft fair on Saturday and over 230 craftsmen, including 48 national and state awardees from across the country, will showcase their art. Besides the craftsmen, around 250 traders will also set up their stalls at Brahma Sarovar.

While the saras and craft fair will be organised from November 19 to December 6, the main cultural events will be organised from November 29 to December 4.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and Chief Minister Haryana Manohar Lal will be attending various events during the inaugural day of the Mahotsav. President of India Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to attend the Mahotsav on November 29. She will inaugurate a three-day International Gita Conference at Kurukshetra University.

For the Mahotsav this year, Nepal is the partner country, while Madhya Pradesh is the partner state. Besides Haryana Pavilion, Madhya Pradesh’s pavilion will also attract visitors. Folk artists from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and other states will be performing during the Mahotsav.

Besides Kurukshetra, cultural events will be held on 75 Tirthas under 48 kos.

The state government and the Kurukshetra Development Board expect a footfall of over 40 lakh visitors during the Mahotsav.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma, SP Surinder Singh Bhoria, CEO KDB Chandrakant Kataria and several other officials inspected the Brahma Sarovar to take stock of the preparedness.

DC Shantanu Sharma said, “The Gita Mahotsav provides a platform to artists and craftsmen to showcase their art and provides an experience to the visitors as well. All arrangements have been made for the Mahotsav.”

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Tight security arrangements have been made for the Mahotsav. Around 2,000 police personnel, besides senior officials will remain on duty. There will be no entry for heavy vehicles from 10 am to 10 pm in Kurukshetra city and only the emergency vehicles will be given permission.”