Gita Mahotsav in Canada from Sept 16 to 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The International Gita Mahotsav Canada-2022 will be held at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada, from September 16 to 19.

As many as 104 religious and social organisations of the country and abroad will brainstorm on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

An official spokesperson said a delegation led by Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta would go to Canada on behalf of the Haryana Government to attend the function.

The spokesperson said the mahotsav would begin on September 16 from Parliament Hill, Ottawa. In the morning session at Mississauga, there would be a seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha in the evening, “Shobha Yatra” would be held at Dudas Square, Toronto, on September 18 and Gita’s teachings discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19.