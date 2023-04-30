Gita not bound to any religion: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Gita gives the message of living without any selfishness, and this great message has been given on the land of Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The CM virtually joined the second day of International Gita Mahotsav being organised in Australia and gave the message of the Gita to the people present at the programme.

On the second day of the event, a seminar on the holy book regarding peace, harmony and brotherhood was organised.

“We are proud to be part of Haryana, where 5,160 years ago, Lord Krishna preached the Gita. In the very first verse of the holy book, Kurukshetra has been given the name of ‘Dharmakshetra’ and from this place, Lord Krishna gave the message of Karma Yoga,” he said, adding that Bhagwad Gita was a holy book of goodwill which was not bound to any particular religion or caste, but was for the whole humanity.

The CM extended his best wishes to all guests and organisers for the event, stating that faith, devotion and enthusiasm shown by the people of Australia towards the Gita in the International Gita Mahotsav was appreciable.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the teachings of the Gita tell people “what is right, what is wrong, what is wisdom, what is decency, what is wickedness, what is good and what is bad.”

The knowledge of all this has been explained in the Gita. He said the path had been shown and told through the Gita for humankind so that there could be light and enlightenment in the lives of all.

State Home Minister Anil Vij has been in Australia in regard to International Gita Mahotsav.