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Home / Haryana / Gita offers timeless wisdom to navigate life’s challenges: Gyananand

Gita offers timeless wisdom to navigate life’s challenges: Gyananand

Addresses Gita Samvad programme at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:59 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Gita Manishi Gyananand addresses students in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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The Bhagavad Gita, a cornerstone of the Indian knowledge tradition, offers timeless wisdom on duty, self-discipline, discernment and maintaining equanimity in the face of life’s challenges, said Gita Manishi Gyananand Maharaj while interacting with students at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Thursday.

Addressing a Gita Samvad organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare and the Centre for Indian Knowledge System, Gyananand said the Gita was not merely a spiritual text but a practical guide to leading a purposeful and balanced life. He urged students to draw upon its teachings to deal with academic pressure, career concerns and the uncertainties of the future.

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Gyananand advised students not to allow anxiety about the past or the future to drain their energy. “Stay in the present and channel your energy towards your present duties,” he said. He also stressed the importance of character and conduct, saying good conduct earned respect and noble thoughts helped strengthen the mind. “Do not make destiny your weakness; make karma and purposeful effort your strength,” he told students.

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The interactive session saw students pose questions to Gyananand on the Gita and its relevance to contemporary life. Motivational speaker Markandey Ahuja, Registrar Sandeep Bansal, ex-Mayor Manmohan Goyal, Dean of Academic Affairs Randeep Rana, Dean of College Development Council Rajesh Poonia, Dean of Students’ Welfare Sapna Garg and Director of Sports Kultaj Singh were present on the occasion.

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