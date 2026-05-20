Gita teaches art of living & provides guidance: Vij

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita teaches the art of living and provides guidance for leading a successful life.

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Vij was addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the reconstructed Geeta Gopal Chowk on Jagadhri Road in Ambala Cantonment.

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He lauded the Geeta Gopal organisation in Ambala for its commendable work in various fields of social service and said that such organisations should exist in every city and village. He added that the organisation understands public issues and makes sincere efforts to resolve them.

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He said, “Our scriptures describe Sanatan Dharma, knowledge, civilisation and the spirit of brotherhood. They also teach us not to indulge in anger or violence and explain how to help the needy and the distressed. People should spread awareness about their religion through devotional music and traditional instruments.”

On the occasion, Vij also dedicated two ambulances provided by the Geeta Gopal organisation for public welfare. He said the organisation has been working tirelessly for public welfare for many years, which is highly commendable. Continuing these efforts, two ambulances have now been dedicated to the public.