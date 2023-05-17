Gita teachings essential for all: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended a ‘Radha Jagran’ organised in Sector 12, where he emphasised the significance of the Bhagavad Gita as a source of inspiration and knowledge. He said, “The Bhagavad Gita is a pivotal source of inspiration for everyone, and the knowledge we gain from every verse of the holy Gita is a blessing for us.” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the event.

The CM added that the Gita serves as a true guide for humanity, imparting the message of karma. He stressed that the essence of the Gita is essential for all sections of the society, and its teachings should be spread widely so that everyone can lead a blessed life.

During the event, the CM extended birthday wishes to Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand and commended him for his continuous efforts in social reform. “Swami Gyananand is a symbol of harmony and love, actively working to disseminate the essence of the holy Gita. He is known for his outreach to jail inmates, as well as his contribution to gaushalas, free polio operations, blood donation camps and other social service initiatives for the underprivileged,” said the CM.

He highlighted that International Gita Mahotsav is not only celebrated in India but also abroad, spreading the message of the Gita in foreign countries.