Gita to be installed at Parliament of Canada in Ottawa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 29

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be now installed at the Parliament of Canada, Ottawa, during the upcoming three-day International Gita Mahotsav scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18 there.

Earlier, The Gita was installed in the Parliament of the United Kingdom and Mauritius President’s house in London and Mauritius, respectively, in 2019.

Speaking to The Tribune, the honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, said all preparations had been made for the mahotsav in Canada.

