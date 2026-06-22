DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gita, yoga both teach us to move forward, says minister Krishan Bedi

Gita, yoga both teach us to move forward, says minister Krishan Bedi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:28 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi during a yoga session in Kurukshetra.
Advertisement

Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi on Sunday said that yoga inspires every individual to adopt self-restraint, discipline and a positive lifestyle.

Advertisement

The minister said that every citizen should make yoga a part of their daily routine. When everyone embraces yoga in their lives, the creation of a healthy, aware and drug-free Haryana will certainly become possible. He was speaking at the district-level event held at the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra to mark International Yoga Day.

Advertisement

Earlier, the minister paid obeisance at the legendry banyan tree in Kurukshetra. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, SP Chander Mohan and several other BJP leaders.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Minister said that lord Krishna had delivered the sermon of Gita on this land thousands of year ago and the teachings of Gita were as relevant as ever today. “The message of both yoga and the Gita are to inspire humans to move forward. The theme adopted by the state for the day is ‘Yoga-Yukta Haryana, Nasha Mukt Haryana’ and to realise this resolve, every individual must first incorporate yoga into their own life,” said the minister.

Similarly, in Ambala, Haryana Minister Vipul Goel said around 190 countries were observing the International Day of Yoga. He urged all participants to practise yoga themselves, raise awareness among children about it and contribute to nation-building by maintaining good health.

Advertisement

In Naraingarh, Congress MLA Shalley Chaudhary attended the subdivision-level celebrations. She said yoga’s importance should not be limited to just one day. “It should be made a part of one’s daily routine to contribute to the creation of a healthy, prosperous and positive society,” she added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts