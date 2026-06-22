Gita, yoga both teach us to move forward, says minister Krishan Bedi

Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi on Sunday said that yoga inspires every individual to adopt self-restraint, discipline and a positive lifestyle.

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The minister said that every citizen should make yoga a part of their daily routine. When everyone embraces yoga in their lives, the creation of a healthy, aware and drug-free Haryana will certainly become possible. He was speaking at the district-level event held at the Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra to mark International Yoga Day.

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Earlier, the minister paid obeisance at the legendry banyan tree in Kurukshetra. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, SP Chander Mohan and several other BJP leaders.

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The Cabinet Minister said that lord Krishna had delivered the sermon of Gita on this land thousands of year ago and the teachings of Gita were as relevant as ever today. “The message of both yoga and the Gita are to inspire humans to move forward. The theme adopted by the state for the day is ‘Yoga-Yukta Haryana, Nasha Mukt Haryana’ and to realise this resolve, every individual must first incorporate yoga into their own life,” said the minister.

Similarly, in Ambala, Haryana Minister Vipul Goel said around 190 countries were observing the International Day of Yoga. He urged all participants to practise yoga themselves, raise awareness among children about it and contribute to nation-building by maintaining good health.

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In Naraingarh, Congress MLA Shalley Chaudhary attended the subdivision-level celebrations. She said yoga’s importance should not be limited to just one day. “It should be made a part of one’s daily routine to contribute to the creation of a healthy, prosperous and positive society,” she added.