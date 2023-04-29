Gita's peace message need of hour: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said when the whole world was facing war, terrorism, violence and tension, the message of world peace, love and brotherhood given in the Bhagavad Gita was the need of the hour for every human being.

He was addressing International Gita Mahotsav in Australia through the virtual mode. “It is a matter of pride for all of us, especially the residents of Haryana, that International Gita Mahotsav had been organised in Australia with the joint efforts of voluntary organisations of Australia and the Kurukshetra Development Board,” the Chief Minister added.

Khattar further said the Gita was such a supernatural light, which was beyond

time, country and boundaries, and is eternal, universal and everlasting

A delegation led by Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has gone to Australia to participate in the mahotsav. The delegation includes Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj and Panipat MLA Mahipal Dhanda.

Khattar said he was proud of being the Chief Minister of the state, where Lord Krishna had given the immortal message of Karma Yoga through the Gita, 5,160 years ago on the holy land of Kurukshetra.

Extending best wishes for the event, he said the faith, devotion and enthusiasm shown by the people of Australia towards the Gita couldn’t be described in words. He also invited them to visit Kurukshetra, the holy land of the Gita.

The Chief Minister said the Gita inspires people to perform their duty properly, do virtuous deeds and follow social systems. He said the solution to all problems was there in the Gita.