Give 10-day notice to Khemka prior to prosecution nod: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the State of Haryana to give a 10-day advanced notice to senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in case of grant of any approval to prosecute him in a case related to alleged irregularities in the appointments during his tenure as the managing director of the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The direction came as the High Court disposed of Khemka’s plea for quashing an FIR registered on April 26. Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the High Court had earlier stayed his arrest after the Bench was told that an inquiry or investigation could not be initiated without prior sanction in accordance with the amended provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Appearing on his behalf, senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel Tanu Bedi had contended that the FIR was a legal nullity as it was registered without prior approval under Section 17-A of the Act. An inquiry in the case started in April 2020. But the sanction, as contemplated under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was not obtained.

“Considering that as per the amended provisions, no enquiry/inquiry or investigation can be initiated without prior sanction, the arrest of the petitioner is stayed. However, he shall continue to join investigation if called for,” Justice Jhingan had added.