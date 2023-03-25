Give 2 hrs daily to public interaction, CM tells DCs, SPs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Officials had a key role to play in the implementation of any welfare scheme formulated by the government. With this, they were duty-bound to ensure that the benefits of the state government’s welfare-oriented schemes reached the grassroots level.

This was stated by Haryana Chief CM Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a review meeting on various important schemes and projects with the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretaries (ACSs), divisional and deputy commissioners held here today.

At the meeting, the CM directed the officials concerned to complete the work regarding conducting special girdawari to compensate the farmers for the crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm by April 15 so that the compensation to all the identified farmers could be transferred by the month of May.

Khattar said the officials should be focused on maximum interaction with the general public to bridge the communication gap.