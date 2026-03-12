Give expelled MBBS students a hearing: High Court to VC

In a significant development into the expulsion case involving MBBS students, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Vice Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) to grant them a personal hearing and pass a fresh order in accordance with law.

The court has also asked the petitioner students to appear before the VC on March 13, whereupon the latter shall furnish a copy of the Board of Discipline’s recommendations and the handwriting expert’s report to them against proper acknowledgment.

“The petitioners will then have seven days to file their objections thereto, including their plea regarding proportionality of punishment. Thereafter, the VC shall afford the petitioners an opportunity of personal hearing and pass a fresh order,” said the court.

The UHSR authorities had, on February 2, expelled 23 students from a private medical college after establishing their involvement in the alleged exam scam.

As per the expulsion orders, the students, belonging to different batches, would not be readmitted to the university or to the same college or institution from which they had been expelled. All exams of their MBBS courses were also cancelled while the Controller of Examination was asked to make necessary entries in their exam record to nullify the results.

The students challenged the orders before the court, contending that prior to the passing of the order, the VC neither afforded the petitioners an opportunity of personal hearing nor supplied them with copies of the recommendations of the board and report of the handwriting expert, thereby depriving them of an opportunity to submit a response.

Hearing the petition, Justice Kuldeep Tiwari set aside the February 2 order and ruled that the university had failed to provide the students copies of key documents.

The court observed that though the disciplinary proceedings appeared to follow the prescribed procedure, "the VC, without affording the petitioner any opportunity of hearing.... proceeded to pass the impugned order solely on the basis of the record and the recommendations placed before him.”

“It is made clear that any observations made herein are confined solely to the issue of compliance with the principles of natural justice and shall not be construed as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case,” it added.