GJUST employees demand regular VC, threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

The teaching and non-teaching associations of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar have taken up cudgels against Vice- Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj who is having additional charge of the GJUST.

They threatened to start a protest till a regular VC was appointed in the university. Dr Kamboj is the Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University and is assigned the additional charge of the GJUST after its VC Dr Tankeshwar Kumar shifted to the Central University of Haryana at Mahendergarh. Demanding the appointment of regular VC, the associations in a joint memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Governor, stated that in the absence of a VC, the function of the university is adversely affected.

Lashing out at the VC having additional charge, the associations stated that the attitude and behaviour of the VC was non-cooperative and arrogant. “The Vice-Chancellor often misbehaves with the staff and even with the senior professors of the university. The routine work is being hampered because of the non-availability of the acting VC.

Further, he has adopted pick and choose practice for approval of files under his consideration. All employees — both teaching and no-teaching wings — are fed up with his style of functioning, conduct and behaviour”. They stated that the Vice-Chancellor seemed to have no concern for the well-being of the development of the university and its employees, the teaching and non-teaching ones.

Stating that the non-availability of regular VC and arrogant attitude of the VC in-charge was causing agony and unrest among the employees, they maintained that the university would also lose score during the next NAAC accreditation process due in May 2022.

Both associations took up the matter in their respective general body meetings which had unanimously decided that to safeguard the reputation of the university, they would continue to stage protests till the appointment of a regular VC in the university who could work in coordination with the employees. The VC in-charge Dr Kamboj did not respond to the calls for his version.