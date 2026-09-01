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Home / Haryana / Glitches in house tax portal leaves Sirsa residents troubled

Glitches in house tax portal leaves Sirsa residents troubled

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Residents of Sirsa are facing problems due to old house tax records not being properly updated on the Municipal Council’s online portal. C-Block resident Harshvardhan said he has been visiting the Municipal Council office for the past 10 days to get the benefit of a house tax interest waiver scheme. However, despite showing receipts of his old tax payments, the portal still shows around Rs 41,000 as outstanding.

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According to Harshvardhan, the amount includes around Rs 16,000 in house tax for several years and nearly Rs 24,000 in interest. He said he had paid the tax up to 2014 and has the receipts to prove it. However, officials are reportedly showing the dues from 2016 onwards.

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He said he filed an online objection last week after being advised by officials. He also received a message saying that his objection had been received and the record would be updated. But when he visited the office on Monday to pay the tax, the portal still showed Rs 41,000 as due.

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Harshvardhan alleged that despite trying to meet the chairman and officials, his problem remained unresolved. He was also asked to check old records at the former Municipal Council building.

Councillor Gopi Ram Saini said old Municipal Council records have not been properly updated on the portal. He claimed residents are often sent to the old office to check records, but the building is frequently locked and no staff is available.

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Saini also said the council is advertising a 75% discount, but residents are unable to get its full benefit. He clarified the discount applies to interest, not the original tax amount.

Municipal Council Commissioner Surender Singh said no such complaint had reached him. He said the portal data was updated and residents facing problems could approach his office for a solution.

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