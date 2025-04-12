“Global city will be a new milestone in development journey of Haryana and will take us miles ahead of where we stand today in terms of investment,” said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

Saini reviewed the Global City project today and held a special meeting with investors. Saini said the project, with an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore, was expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around five lakh employment opportunities. Spread across 1,000 acres, the project included dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions. The first phase of the project, being developed as per global standards, would be completed by the end of the next year. In the first phase of the project, Rs 940 crore was being spent on an area of 587 acres, he said.

“To ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a Mass Balancing Reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. It will provide a seven-day backup water supply for the Global City. He said there would be a 10.7 km utility tunnel in the Global City, which will have provision for water pipeline, electric cable, fire services, lighting system, ventilation system, fire detection, earthing system, etc.,” added Saini.