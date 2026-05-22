Global disruptions hit Haryana’s honey industry hard

Haryana’s honey industry is facing crisis as global geopolitical tensions has disrupted exports, leaving large quantities of honey stuck in warehouses, this has put financial pressure on beekeepers and traders across the state.

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The ongoing international situation, particularly involving countries like Israel, Iran and the United States of America has significantly impacted trade routes. As a result, honey producers in Haryana are struggling to supply their produce in foreign markets, leading to an unprecedented accumulation of stock.

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“Haryana produces about 35,000 metric tonnes (MT) of honey annually, out of which about 25,000 MT are exported — about 80 per cent to the USA and 20 per cent to Arabian countries. However, this year, exports have slowed drastically, causing a backlog in storage facilities. The situation has worsened over the past few months, with a substantial portion of the produce remaining unsold. Besides, some other reasons, this has happened due to global geopolitical tensions,” said Subhash Kamboj, a leading honey producer of Yamunanagar district and vice-president of the Confederation of Apiculture Industry.

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Beekeeping plays a vital role in Haryana’s rural economy, with about 6,500 beekeepers actively engaged in the sector. These beekeepers not only depend on honey production for their livelihood but also contribute significantly to agricultural productivity through pollination.

Experts warn that if the current crisis continues, it can have long term repercussions on both income levels and crop yields. One of the major challenges being faced by the industry is the rising cost of production. The beekeepers often have to transport their bee colonies to different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to follow seasonal flowering patterns. This migratory practice, essential for honey production, has become increasingly expensive due to higher fuel costs and logistical expenses.

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“The introduction of import duties and changes in global trade policies has further complicated matters. Earlier, about 50 per cent of honey exports were affected by such duties and now the ongoing geopolitical instability has compounded the problem. About 90 per cent of the export oriented honey stock is currently lying unsold in the warehouses,” said Subhash Kamboj.

A trader said, “The situation is becoming unsustainable. We are facing heavy financial losses as the stock continues to pile up. The storage costs are increasing and there is no clarity on when the exports will resume normally.”

The domestic market too has not been able to absorb the surplus production. While demand for honey exists within the country, it is not sufficient to match the scale of production intended for export. This imbalance has led to falling prices, further squeezing the margins of producers.

The beekeepers are particularly vulnerable in this scenario. Many have taken loans to sustain their operations and the lack of income from honey sales is making it difficult for them to repay debts. Some have even considered scaling down their activities or exiting the profession altogether if the situation does not improve.

Despite the challenges; experts emphasise the importance of beekeeping for agriculture and environmental sustainability. The bees play a crucial role in pollination, which enhances crop yields and supports biodiversity. A decline in beekeeping activities can therefore have a cascading effect on the agriculture sector. The industry stakeholders are now urging the government to step in with relief measures.

Suggestions include providing financial assistance to the beekeepers, offering subsidies for storage and transportation and exploring alternative markets for export. There is also a demand for easing export regulations and negotiating trade agreements to facilitate smoother international sales.

“Timely intervention and a stabilisation of global conditions will help revive exports and restore balance to the market. Until then, the beekeepers and traders will remain caught up in a cycle of rising costs and dwindling returns, highlighting the vulnerability of local industries to global disruptions,” added Subhash Kamboj.