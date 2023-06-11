Global economy weak, 50% dip in exports from Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 10

With inflation in the US, drop in demand in Germany and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Panipat export business has been badly hit for the second consecutive year.

Approximately, 50 per cent decline in the business was recorded this year due to decrease in demand from the US and Europe.

Globally known as the ‘Textile City’, Panipat has approximately Rs 50,000 crore annual turnover, out of which around Rs 15,000 crore is of export only. Nearly 450 industrial units are in the export business here.

“With almost 60 per cent of products being supplied to the US, it is our major trade partner. However, the nation is facing economic crisis as it has been struggling with soaring inflation for a while now. Due to this, the demand to buy our luxury products has seen a sharp decline,” Raman Chhabra, exporter and president, Young Entrepreneur Society (YES), said.

Key reasons Inflation in the US

Russia-Ukraine war

Drop in prices of Chinese products by 30%

The second major trade partner is the European Union (EU) which has been hit due to the Russia-Ukraine war, he added. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Germany fell by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter and 0.5 per cent in the second quarter. The recession is at its peak in the Europe due to the war, Chhabra stated.

Surender Mittal, an exporter, said there was a good response at two international-level textile fares — Hemtex in Frankfurt and Domotex at Hanover. However, new orders did not mature after it.

Vinod Dhamija, exporter and chairman, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Panipat chapter, said business recorded only 27.3 per cent last year and a few orders were reported in the first quarter.

Another important factor is that China has reduced the rates of its products by 30 per cent and at these low prices, it is difficult to compete with the country, Dhamija added.

Lalit Goyal, president the Panipat Exporters Association and vice-chairman, Handloom Export Production Council (HEPC), said there was global uncertainty due to the US inflation and disturbance in European countries due to the Russia-Ukraine war. These factors have affected the demand of products, he added.