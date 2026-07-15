Global legal experts address students at Sonepat varsity

Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) has commenced its six-day ‘Diksharambh’ (Student Induction Programme) for newly admitted students of the BA LLB (Hons.) and BBA LLB (Hons.) programmes for the 2026–31 academic session under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Devinder Singh.

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The inaugural day was marked by the presence of two eminent international legal scholars, who addressed the students and introduced them to contemporary developments in global law, governance and emerging challenges.

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The first academic session featured Yong Zhu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO), as the keynote speaker. He highlighted the organisation’s establishment, objectives and significant role in promoting a more equitable international legal order. Describing AALCO as an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation among countries with diverse legal systems, he underscored its contribution to strengthening international legal collaboration.

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Referring to contemporary issues such as cyberspace governance, environmental law and international legal obligations, he encouraged students to adopt a comparative legal perspective, appreciate international cooperation, and remain committed to their professional and social responsibilities.

The second session was delivered by Professor (Dr) Charles Hankla of Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA. He introduced Georgia State University and the Andrew Young School of Public Policy while sharing his academic experiences in India. He spoke extensively on India’s federal structure, democratic decentralisation, the Panchayati Raj system and the role of local self-governments. He emphasised that strengthening local governments through greater financial and administrative empowerment is essential to deepening democracy at the grassroots level. He also advocated a systematic, evidence-based and research-oriented approach to policy formulation and implementation.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr Devinder Singh welcomed the newly admitted students to the university. He said a residential campus offering a 24-hour learning environment plays a vital role in promoting academic excellence and holistic personality development. He encouraged students to engage actively with faculty members, understand the university’s academic culture, and integrate artificial intelligence responsibly with human intelligence in their professional journey. He also shared his views on constitutional morality, social morality, Panchayati Raj, strategic governance and the importance of the rule of law in a democratic society.

Professor (Dr) Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, delivered the vote of thanks. The interactions with the international scholars left students highly motivated and urged them to develop a broader global perspective towards legal education and practice.