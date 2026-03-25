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Home / Haryana / Global tensions push plywood rates up by 6% in Yamunanagar

Global tensions push plywood rates up by 6% in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A plywood trader said that with prices going up, the cost of building houses, renovations and interior work was also expected to increase, putting an additional financial burden on the common man.
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Plywood prices in Haryana's Yamunanagar district have registered an increase of around 6%, raising concerns among industry stakeholders and consumers.

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The rise is being attributed to escalating costs of chemicals and raw materials, largely influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions involving countries such as Iran, Israel and the US.

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Industry sources said the impact of these global developments has begun reflecting on local manufacturing units, leading to a spike in production costs. As a result, factory owners have been compelled to revise market prices, which is likely to directly affect the furniture sector and construction activities.

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“Plywood is a key material used in home construction, interior designing and furniture making,” said a plywood trader. He added that with prices going up, the cost of building houses, renovations and interior work is also expected to increase, putting an additional financial burden on the common man.

Manufacturers said prices of key chemicals used in plywood production have risen significantly, adding to operational expenses. The earlier increase in industrial fuel and diesel prices has further escalated overall manufacturing costs.

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“Six percent rates have been increased of all commercial plywood, waterproof plywood, block board and flush doors as the rates of (chemicals) formaldehyde has reached from Rs 17 per kg to Rs 31 per kg; rates of phenol from Rs 82 per kg to Rs 130 per kg and rates of Methanol from Rs 28 per kg to Rs 48 per kg,” said JK Bihani, president of Haryana Plywood Manufacturers Association.

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