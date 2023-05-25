GMDA announces mock drills to get monsoon-ready

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 24

In order to check the preparedness against floods and drainage efficiency of underpasses in case flash floods hit the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced mock drills at 14 city underpasses.

The drill, among other things, will review the functioning of the pumping machinery to ensure no waterlogging occurs in the underpasses during monsoons.

The mock drills will be carried along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), PWD & DLF as per the areas falling under their respective jurisdictions. Mock drills at seven underpasses under NHAI, four under DLF, two jointly under GMDA & PWD and one under GMDA will be carried out in the first phase.

“Mock drills have been scheduled at all the underpasses in the city to gauge the condition of the pumping machinery and ensure they are working to their full capacity. Any remedial measures that need to be taken by the concerned departments will be executed on priority to address waterlogging concerns in the underpasses and to prevent any inconvenience to commuters during the monsoon season,” said GMDA CEO PC Meena.

As per the plan, a mock drill at Ambiance Mall underpass will be held on May 29, Shankar Chowk on May 30, IFFCO Chowk Metro Station to MG Road on May 31, Signature Tower on June 1, Rajiv Chowk on June 2, Hero Honda Chowk on June 3 and Medanta Road underpass on June 4. Fire tenders required for the drills will be provided by the Fire Officer.

Simultaneously, the mock drills for the underpasses on Golf Course Road will be undertaken along with DLF officials. The drills at both the U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber city will be on May 29, Sikanderpur Underpass on May 30, DLF Phase 1 underpass on June 3 and the Genpact underpass on June 4. DLF will ensure proper arrangement for filling of sumps with recycled water to test that all pumping machinery is in good condition.

The mock drill at the newly-constructed underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk has been scheduled for May 31 and for the new underpass at Mahavir Chowk on June 2. The mock drill at HUDA City Centre underpass will be carried out on June 1.