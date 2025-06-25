GMDA completes drain construction work at Narsinghpur

To resolve the recurrent issue of waterlogging on the Narsinghpur service road during monsoon season, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had undertaken the work of construction of a ‘kachcha nullah’ of 750-m length to connect the low-lying area of Narsinghpur with Badshahpur drain in order to channelise the stormwater during monsoon season.

The GMDA carried out the work on war-footing and has completed the construction of the ‘kachcha nullah’ and has also further connected/linked the drain to Leg 3 Badshahpur drain to facilitate quick discharge of stormwater from this critical location.

In addition to the construction of the kachcha drain, which will be of immense benefit to residents and commuters during the monsoon season, the GMDA is also closely coordinating with the NHAI for carrying out the cleaning work of the three culverts at Narsinghpur, which were heavily choked with debris. The clean culverts will facilitate in channelising the storm water through the kachcha drain from Narsinghpur to Badshahpur drain. The cleaning of one culvert has been completed while cleaning of the second culvert is in progress and work on the third culvert will soon be initiated.

In order to facilitate the laying of a kachcha drain, a major joint demolition drive was conducted by the GMDA and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to clear the encroachments in Narsinghpur and Mohammedpur area, situated along NH-48. During the demolition drive, a shed and parking area of a wedding hall and other encroachments along this stretch were cleared to provide a clear space of up to 6-m width required for laying the drain. Once the area was cleared, construction work of the kachcha drain was immediately taken up by the drainage division of the GMDA to provide a long-term solution for resolving waterlogging concerns on this key stretch along the national highway that now stands completed.

“The GMDA is working towards providing remedial flood-mitigation measures to curb the incidence of heavy waterlogging at the depressed portions of the Narsinghpur service lane during heavy rainfall periods. The provision of the kachcha drain, its connection with the Badshahpur drain and the cleaning of the culverts will support the resolution of the waterlogging issue on this stretch,” said GMDA Executive Engineer Vikram Singh.