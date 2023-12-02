Gurugram: GMDA, MCG launch sanitation drive amid strike by workers

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 1

As the sanitation workers in Gurugram continue their strike, leading to a civic mess, the authorities have launched a special week-long sanitation campaign.

52 teams formed GMDA and MCG launch joint sanitation campaign for next 7 days to undo the impact of the strike of the sanitation staff for the past 50 days now.

52 teams have been formed to clean the city and collect garbage, debris and horticulture waste from across the city.

Separate WhatsApp numbers have been launched for registration of complaints regarding garbage (7290097521), construction and demolition waste (7290088127) and horticulture waste (7290076135).

The streets of the city have not been cleaned for 50 days.

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), both headed by PC Meena, have joined hands to launch the sanitation campaign, under which the city would be cleaned within a week.

Meena chaired a special meeting of the officials of the two agencies and formed 52 teams for different areas of the city. The teams, as per his order, will not just work on clearing the garbage dumped on roads or in residential areas, but will also clear debris and horticulture waste. Each team, with approximately 30 members, will have adequate machinery and resources. The junior engineers of the respective wards have been made the in-charge of the teams while Joint Commissioners will be the overall in-charge of their respective zones.

Meena also announced that the work will be reviewed on the third day of the campaign. If a team fails to meet requisite standard, the entire team would be penalised.

“The city has suffered enough, but no more! In the next seven days, the sanitary condition of the city will be back to normal with no pending complaints,” said Meena while speaking with The Tribune. “The resident welfare associations (RWAs) have been asked to give relevant inputs and these special teams will resolve all sanitation issues. We have given enough time to the striking sanitation workers. This is an essential service that they have disrupted for long. They will now not be allowed to hold the city to ransom and strict action is being initiated against them for disrupting the essential services. We will end this crisis within a week once for all.” The special sanitation teams have been asked to rope in former councillors, dignitaries and RWA representatives for the campaign.

