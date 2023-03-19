GMDA official caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 18

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team nabbed an assistant manager of the horticulture wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, said an official.

Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the ACB, Gurugram, said the accused, identified as Gajraj Singh, a resident of Kankrola village, was demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in lieu of allowing him to set up an unauthorised meat shop. An FIR was registered against the accused and he was being produced in a city court.

According to the ACB, the complainant who is a meat seller filed a complaint to the ACB and alleged that assistant manager Gajraj Singh of the GMDA was demanding a bribe from the complainant in lieu of allowing him to set up an illegal meat shop at a chowk in the Sector 90 area.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed that conducted a raid and nabbed the accused, Gajraj Singh, late on Friday night while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

“The ACB team has started further investigation by

registering a case against the accused officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB police station, Gurugram. The accused is being produced in a city court,” the spokesperson added.