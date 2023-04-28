GMDA plans to revive lost water bodies before rains

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 27

In preparation for the upcoming monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to revive the city’s long-lost aqua network to deal with flash floods. Gurugram has been facing flash floods and waterlogging since 2016 but has failed to find a solution. For the monsoons in 2023, the GMDA plans to revive lost drains and water bodies wherever feasible and set up new ones in vulnerable areas.

According to district records, the city has lost over 124 water bodies. Under the GuruJal initiative, 75 village ponds are under revival, but urban Gurugram, especially the newly developed areas on Golf Course Road and Sohna Road, are worst affected by the rains and do not have any such provision. The GMDA plans to start by reviewing and reviving the lost nallas mentioned in the revenue records of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

“We are looking at our records and getting information on lost drains and channels. The majority are under encroachment. We will be re-strengthening the check dams in the Aravallis, vacating stormwater drains, and reviving natural drainage to battle monsoons,” said GMDA CEO PC Meena.

In the past forty years, more than half of the city’s 519 water bodies have been encroached upon or acquired for infrastructure development. Currently, only 251 water bodies survive in Gurugram according to the latest revenue records.

The GMDA has also ordered the clearing of drains and their desilting. To ensure effective desilting of stormwater drains before the monsoon, Meena has mandated obtaining a work satisfaction certificate from the local RWA. The private agency that gets the contract for desilting work will have to obtain the certificate from the RWA, after which the MC will release payment, added Meena.